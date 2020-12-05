William Raymond Long
Knoxville - William Raymond Long - passed away on December 4, 2020 at the age of 87. Raymond was a graduate of Rule High School, Clear Creek Baptist College in Pineville, Kentucky, and Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky. He attended New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and The University of Tennessee Knoxville. Raymond was a Pastor for 56 years serving churches in Kentucky, Louisiana and Tennessee. He served on the Executive Board of the Kentucky Baptist Convention and Board of Trustee's Clear Creek Baptist College. Raymond taught at Rutledge High School and was formerly employed at Bridges Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by his parents, William T. and Minnie Long; son, Frederick Scott Long; brothers, Buford T. Long and Arley Eugene Long. He is survived by his loving wife, Patsy J. Long; daughter, Patti (Brandon) Ford; grandchildren, William Zachary Bradley and Abby Lynn Ford; great grandchild, Victoria Grace; and special friend, Don Cameron. There will be a Call-of-Convenience 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at Bridges Funeral Home at 10:00 AM on Tuesday , December 8, 2020 and travel in procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with full military honors provided by the Volunteer State Honor Guard. The service will be officiated by Pastor Bryan Collins and music by Don Cameron. The family would like to offer a special "Thank you" to FMC New Market Dialysis, The Knoxville Heart Group, East Tennessee Nephrology and Dr. Kenneth Reese for their care, love and support. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Golden Offering for Tennessee, P.O. Box 682789, Franklin, TN 37068 or The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, 3806 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23230 or Gideons International (www.gideons.org
). Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com