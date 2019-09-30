Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Free
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Reece Free

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Reece Free Obituary
William Reece Free

Knoxville - William Reece Free (Reece Edward Long)-age 29 of Knoxville passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Richard Cole; grandmother, Nellie (Reece) Free; uncles, Ronald Cole, Ricky Cole and William David Rush, III.

He is survived by daughter, Serenity Lily Free; son, William Reece Free, Jr.; mother, Sandra Davis and step-father, James Moss; father, Henry Edward Long; sisters, McKenna Lynn Verhulst, Rachel Davis and Nakia (Darius) Daniels. Special friend and mother of his children, Ashley Murphy along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. William's smile and personality will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Tuesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Doyle Wolfenbarger, Rev. Daniel Corum officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations for expenses will be accepted at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now