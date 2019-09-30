|
|
William Reece Free
Knoxville - William Reece Free (Reece Edward Long)-age 29 of Knoxville passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Richard Cole; grandmother, Nellie (Reece) Free; uncles, Ronald Cole, Ricky Cole and William David Rush, III.
He is survived by daughter, Serenity Lily Free; son, William Reece Free, Jr.; mother, Sandra Davis and step-father, James Moss; father, Henry Edward Long; sisters, McKenna Lynn Verhulst, Rachel Davis and Nakia (Darius) Daniels. Special friend and mother of his children, Ashley Murphy along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. William's smile and personality will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Tuesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Doyle Wolfenbarger, Rev. Daniel Corum officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations for expenses will be accepted at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 30, 2019