William Richard Price "Price"
Knoxville, TN - William Richard Price "Price", 73, of Knoxville, TN, passed away March 10, 2020 at his home with loved ones by his side. He was a Naval Veteran and Air Force Reservist. He was a graduate of University of Memphis with degree in Accounting which lead to his employment with The Internal Revenue Service. He eventually became a CPA and partner in a local accounting firm with expertise in Tax Accounting. He enjoyed golfing, horse racing and casinos, as well as, visiting with family and friends. He is preceded in death by parents William Troy and Winnie Estelle Price; brother Kenneth Michael Price; and nephew William Michael Price. Survived by wife Shirley S. Price; daughter Tracy Goin (Todd); sisters Sharon Hargrove (David), Donna Price, Jeanine Cotter (Mark), sister in law Stephanie Price; brother from another mother Richard Winstead (Gail); grandsons Richard Ethan Goin, Jonathon Brice Goin; granddaughter Megan Emily Goin; several nieces and nephews as well as, great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Angie Davis for her care, as well as, the UT Palliative Care and Hospice Services that cared for him. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020