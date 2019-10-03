|
William (Bill) Roberts, Sr.
Memphis - William (Bill) Roberts, Sr, 90, passed away peacefully September 28, 2019 in Memphis. He was born February 25, 1929 in Nashville, TN.
Bill was a Korean War Veteran and fought at the Chosin Reservoir. In 1950 he returned home with both feet frozen and his hands frostbitten. He spent almost a year in the hospital recovering. Bill was among the group in 1995 who started the Marine Corps League in Knoxville. He has been a member of the Lt. Alexander Bonnyman Detachment #924 of the Marine Corps League for 25 years. One of Bill's proudest moments was when he saw his face carved into the granite of the Korean War Memorial in Washington DC. He was faithful, each day of his life, to his Lord, his wife and the Corps.
In 1960, Bill moved his growing family to Knoxville to become a partner with Factory Sales Agency. Bill and Liz were able to enjoy many trips and traveled the world with Bill's business associates.
They were active members of Smithwood Baptist Church. Both taught Bible Study for many years. When the church was damaged by fire, they donated the beautiful light fixtures which still grace the sanctuary.
The Tennessee Vols have always been Bill's team and he continued to follow many players even into their professional careers.
Bill was preceded in death by his beloved sweetheart of 73 years, Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Roberts and his parents, Braxton and Ethel Roberts. He is survived by three children, Vicki Roberts Nobles (Larry), Bill Roberts Jr, Linda Anne Roberts Guy (Charlie). He has five grandchildren, Shelli Nobles Henry (Sam), Bethany Nobles Chu (Jonathan), Ashlie Roberts, Cayce Guy and Andy Guy. He also has six great grandchildren, Andersen Henry, Luke Henry, Colton Henry, Lydia Chu, Penny Chu and Noah Barazza. Bill was an only child but loved his sisters and brothers in law as siblings - Jo Sanders (Owen) and Linda Briggs (Wayne) and his cousin Ann Inman Smith. He is also survived by his loving dog, Abby.
Services will be held at Steven's Mortuary, 1304 Oglewood Ave on Saturday, October 5th at Noon with Dr. David Crutchley officiating. Visitation will begin at 11am. Family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. entombment service with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Smithwood Baptist Church, 4914 Jacksboro Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Bill's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019