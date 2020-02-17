Resources
William Rodgers

William Rodgers Obituary
William Rodgers

Strawberry Plains - William David Rodgers, born November 22, 1933 went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents, John L Rodgers and Bonnie L Pierce Rodgers; brother, Glen F Rodgers; sisters, Janis Walker, Ronda Conner, and Edna Fraizer; grandson, Zachary T. Reagan.

Survivors include son, Michael L (Karen) Rodgers; daughters, Julie (Duder) Keck, Angie Reagan (Don Coffey); brother, Jerry (Jan) Rodgers; sisters, Johnnie Jett, Lois (Robert) Wiser, Kathy (James) Hardin, Mary Lee (David) Stinnett; former wife and friend, Linda Rodgers; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather at Huckleberry Springs Church on Wednesday, February 19 at 2:00pm for a Memorial Service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
