William Ronald "Ronnie" Caldwell
Knoxville - William Ronald "Ronnie" Caldwell, age 75 of Knoxville passed away Thursday afternoon, December 12, 2019 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Ronnie was a member and deacon of Home Faith Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U S Army. Ronnie retired from Economy Plumbing after many years of service. He was an avid fisherman.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Caldwell; ; step son, Samuel Ray Hurst; mother, Velma LeMay. Ronnie is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Crystal Caldwell; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Shane Faulkner; step daughter, Debbie French; grandchildren, April Michael, Ashley H., Stephanie, Shane (Bubba), Ashley F., Kylie and Kenzie; several great grandchildren; brother, Don Watkins; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Home Faith Baptist Church followed by a Celebration of Life at 8 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Dyer officiating.
