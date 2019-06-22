|
|
William Rose
Knoxville - William Richard Rose - went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the age of 67. He will be remembered as a hardworking, humorous, loving and caring dad, papaw, father-in-law and Uncle Rue to everyone else. He was preceded in death by parents, William and Joyce Rose; and brothers, Michael and Kent Rose. He is survived by son, Richard Ryan Rose (Pat); daughters, Jordan Arms (Chase) and Priscilla Greenlee (Matt); grandchildren, William Cody Rose, Rachael Ricks (Hunter), Jacey Arms, Parker Greenlee, and Colson Arms; and sister, Regenia Clifton (Arthur). The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. The family will gather on Monday at 9:45 AM for a 10:00 AM Graveside Service at Asbury Cemetery with Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 22 to June 23, 2019