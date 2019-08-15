|
|
William Roy Spoon
Knoxville - William Roy Spoon, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, surrounded by his family at the home of his son in Franklin, TN. He will be greatly missed by his children Diane Conard, John (Tina) Spoon, and Sharon Spoon; grandchildren Drew (Brooke) Conard, Justin Spoon, and Ashley Spoon; great grandchildren Colston and Landry Conard. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Amanda Shannon Spoon; sister Mary Dungan, brother, Joe Spoon, and second wife Helen Seal Spoon. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. He was so proud of his family and was a loving, self-less, caring, generous, hard-working father and Grandpoppy. His favorite activities included family picnics at Panther Creek and Norris Dam State Parks; and was an avid reader with a keen interest in history and aviation. He was also proud of his decorated military career that spanned over 20 years in the Navy and the United States Air Force, retiring as a Master Sergeant. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 1:00 until 2:00 pm followed by a celebration of life service at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Following the service Roy will be laid to rest at Lynnhurst Cemetery. While he enjoyed the beauty of God's flowers that attracted the hummingbirds and butterflies for his enjoyment, you may also consider a memorial contribution to Loveland Baptist Children's Ministries, 1320 Springhill Road, Knoxville, TN 37914. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019