Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Interment
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
the Mynatt Cemetery
1931 - 2019
William Rucker Obituary
William Rucker

William Wayne Rucker passed away October 21, 2019. He was born in 1931 in Grainger County to Dora Simmons Rucker and Landon Carson Rucker. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Evelyn Mynatt Rucker; daughters Toni (John) Donnelly of St. Charles MO, Jeanne (David) Ezell of Maryville, Ginger Sharp of Morristown, and Amy Skaggs of Seymour; grandchildren Lauren Donnelly (Brad) Schneider, Aaron (Alexandra) Donnelly, Tavis Ezell, Ashley Ezell (J.) Ford, Rachael Sharp, Tyler Skaggs, and Shelton Skaggs; great grandchildren Maxwell Schneider, Evelyn Schneider, Alexander Donnelly, and Clark Ford; sister Mary Ratcliff, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by beloved grandson Landon Sharp, and brothers Earl Rucker and L.C. Rucker. Wayne was admired for his love and support for his family, instilling the importance of family, honesty, hard work and faith in Christ.

Wayne was manager and then president of Evans Office Supply in Morristown for over 35 years, and a long-time deacon of First Baptist Church.

Receiving of family and friends will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Reverend Danny Georges officiating. Interment will be 11:00 AM Friday at the Mynatt Cemetery near Blaine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by check to Mynatt Cemetery at First Tennessee Bank, P. O. Box 22, Alcoa, TN 37701-0022 or the .

Allen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
