William "Bill" Russell Daugherty
Knoxville, TN
William "Bill" Russell Daugherty of Knoxville, TN, was born on July 14, 1945, in Welch, West VA, and passed away on April 11, 2019, at home
surrounded by loving family and friends. Bill was the son of the late James Russell "Russ" and Ruby Virginia Woody Daugherty. He was also predeceased by his adored mother-in-law, "Mama Ruth" Howell.
He is survived by his devoted and beloved wife, Barbara Howell Daugherty; daughter, Traci (Scott) Bascue and grandson, Barrett; son, Michael (Tracy) Denham, and grandchildren, Ella, Caroline, and Ben; sister, Sharon "Jimmy" (Ray) Gillenwater; sister-in-law, Jane Howell Forrester; nephews, Robbie (Stephanie) Forrester, and children, Tyler and Tinsley, Mark (Katie) Forrester; close cousins; and so many, many
special friends, both personal and professional.
Bill attended Bluefield College and graduated from East Tennessee State University with a B.S. degree in accounting and business. He earned the status of Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Following completion of his accounting degree, Bill served his country for six years in the Army Reserves while beginning his working career in the banking business.
Always an idea person and as an outstanding, successful entrepreneur, Bill founded and served as CEO of Designed Apparel, Inc. and Daugherty Mfg. Co., Inc., an international apparel company. Following a brief retirement, he founded Elba Marine Services, Inc. which allowed him to turn his passion for boating into a successful business.
Bill had a heart for youth ministries and was a member of the Board of Directors and Treasurer of Hope Central, an inner-city youth ministry. He was an active member of Farragut Church of Christ.
His passions were numerous. He was a licensed pilot who loved adventure. Along with flying, he was an enthusiastic scuba diver, snow skier, boater, and traveler. Bill was a loyal VOL fan always enjoying being a member of the VOL Navy and traveling to all away games to cheer on his VOLS.
His family extends their thanks to his Knoxville doctors, Dr. Daniel Ibach, Dr. Joseph Meyer, and Dr. David Hauge, the
doctors and staff at MD Anderson in Houston, and his Amedisys Hospice care team. Our heartfelt thanks to Misty Cherraj, Bill's very devoted and gifted caregiver. She will be part of our family forever.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope Central, an inner-city youth ministry, P.O. Box 24472, Knoxville, TN 37933.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 1:00 - 2:45 p.m. followed by a 3:00 p.m. Memorial Service at Click Funeral Home in Farragut. Burial will be immediately following in Union Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery, 400 Everett Road, Knoxville, TN 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019