William Russell Thompson
Kodak - William Russell Thompson, Jr. (Bill) age 85 of Kodak passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born April 9, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio. Bill graduated from Libbey High School in 1952 and the University of Toledo in 1956. His main career interests were in the healthcare and wellness field. He was the first executive director of Steiner Bell Mountain Retreat. He was a member, deacon, and Sunday school teacher at French Broad Valley Baptist Church and an active member of the Gideons. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Eloise Thompson; sons Chris and Bruce Thompson. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann Thompson; sons Mark Thompson, Paul Thompson (Lori); daughter-in-law, Deborah Pusel (Jerry); grandchildren, Ally Tarwater (Jeremy), Cassy Peppers (Rebel), Seth Thompson, Lauren Thompson, Mike Witt (Gina), Brittany Kinser; great-grandchildren, Penelope and Osiris Peppers, Marijane and Aiden Kinser, Haleigh Grace Witt; brother, Dean Thompson (Maria); brother-in-law, Charles Fish (Judy); many nieces, nephews and cousins. If desired, memorials may be made to Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 (866-382-4253). The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM Sunday at French Broad Valley Baptist Church with service to follow at 6 PM with Rev. John Forsythe and Rev. Charlie Harkleroad officiating. Interment 10AM Monday at Underwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020