Simmons Funeral Home
8779 Old #6 Hwy
Santee, SC 29142
(803) 854-2044
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Elloree United Methodist Church
501 Barkley Street
Elloree, SC
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Elloree United Methodist Church
501 Barkley Street
Elloree, SC
1935 - 2019
William S. Comer Obituary
William S. Comer

Santee, SC - Memorial services for Mr. William S. Comer, 83, of 24 Andre Michaux Road, Santee, SC will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Elloree United Methodist Church, 501 Barkley Street, Elloree, SC, with the Reverend Terry Fleming and Reverand John Hoin officiating.

Surrounded by his family, William Smith "Bill" Comer passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his residence.

Bill was born September 8, 1935 in Knoxville, TN. He was the son of William Walter and Lillian Gass Comer.

Bill spent his early years in Knoxville, attended Fulton High School and was a graduate of the University of Tennessee. He furthered his education with UT in Nashville, TN where he received his Master's Degree in Social Work Administration. Bill's career led him to Savannah, GA, then to Columbia, SC. He held several positions with the state of SC before retiring as the Director of Community Long Term Care for several South Carolina counties.

Bill was an avid golfer, enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. His outgoing personally encompassed a large circle of friends.

Bill is predeceased by his former wife, Deryl Wimberly Comer, his parents and his brother, Robert Comer.

Bill leaves to cherish his fond memories, his wife: Charlotte; his daughter, Meryle Comer Greve; sons, Stuart M. Comer (Lisa), Brian Comer and Scott Comer; grandchildren, Heather Hopfenspeger, Brittany Comer, Ashlyn Comer, Christen Comer, and Peyton Comer and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the hour of service Monday, August 19, 2019 at Elloree United Methodist Church, 501 Barkley Street, Elloree, SC.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
