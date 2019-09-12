|
William Sammons
Knoxville - William Grant "Bill" Sammons, age 88, passed away September 9, 2019. He was a member of Meridian Baptist Church. Bill was also a member of Sevier Masonic Lodge #334 and Kerbela Shriners. Bill was a veteran of the US Army. He retired from the post office after 40 years of service. He loved to travel, watch old movies and tinker in his garage. Preceded in death by son Robert Marcus Sammons; grandson William Travis McCammon; parents Alonzo and Cora Sammons; and several brothers and sisters. Left to cherish his memory are beloved wife of 65 years, JoAnn Watkins Sammons; daughters Debra Keck (Jack), Brigitte Short Bollenberg (Mike), and Rhonda Webb; grandchildren Blake Keck and Kacey Dockery; great granddaughters Skyler and Kiera McCammon; brother Jack Sammons; as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, www.etch.com. Family and friends will meet 11:15am on Friday, September 13, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery (Gov. John Sevier Hwy.) for 11:30am graveside service, special music by Jeremy and Joel Gresham, Rev. Gresham officiating. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019