Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:15 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sammons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Sammons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Sammons Obituary
William Sammons

Knoxville - William Grant "Bill" Sammons, age 88, passed away September 9, 2019. He was a member of Meridian Baptist Church. Bill was also a member of Sevier Masonic Lodge #334 and Kerbela Shriners. Bill was a veteran of the US Army. He retired from the post office after 40 years of service. He loved to travel, watch old movies and tinker in his garage. Preceded in death by son Robert Marcus Sammons; grandson William Travis McCammon; parents Alonzo and Cora Sammons; and several brothers and sisters. Left to cherish his memory are beloved wife of 65 years, JoAnn Watkins Sammons; daughters Debra Keck (Jack), Brigitte Short Bollenberg (Mike), and Rhonda Webb; grandchildren Blake Keck and Kacey Dockery; great granddaughters Skyler and Kiera McCammon; brother Jack Sammons; as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, www.etch.com. Family and friends will meet 11:15am on Friday, September 13, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery (Gov. John Sevier Hwy.) for 11:30am graveside service, special music by Jeremy and Joel Gresham, Rev. Gresham officiating. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now