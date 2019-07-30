|
William Schaad
Strawberry Plains - William F. (Bill) Schaad - age 74 of Strawberry Plains passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Bill was a 1963 graduate of Knoxville Catholic High School and a 1975 graduate of Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, TN. He was a retired school teacher from Knox County Schools, Carter High School. He was retired from the Tennessee Army National Guard 278th. He was also a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Tennessee III Chapter. Bill was active in Republican politics and served on the old County Court 1976-1982. He was a member of East Tennessee Wood Carvers Guild. Bill was a man who believed in service to his country, community, and most importantly, his family. Preceded in death by parents, Robert A. Schaad and Jean Kelley Schaad; brothers, Robert A. Schaad, Jr., Claude J. Schaad, George A. Schaad, Charles E. Schaad. Survived by sons, Robert J. Schaad and wife Brandy, Sidney F. Schaad, Charles G. Schaad; brother, Gerald E. Schaad; sister, Mary Jean Wilson of Atlanta; grandchildren, Emma, Catherine, Claudia, Robert J. Schaad II; nieces and nephews, Etta Jean Cason of Atlanta, Tommy Wilson of Atlanta, Robert Wilson of Atlanta, Alex Walker, John Walker, Morgan Schaller, Diane Campbell. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather 11:15 AM Thursday at East TN Veteran Cemetery-John Sevier for an 11:30 AM graveside service with Father Ronald Franco CSP officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
