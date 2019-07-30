Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:15 AM
East TN Veteran Cemetery-John Sevier
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
East TN Veteran Cemetery-John Sevier
Resources
More Obituaries for William Schaad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Schaad

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Schaad Obituary
William Schaad

Strawberry Plains - William F. (Bill) Schaad - age 74 of Strawberry Plains passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Bill was a 1963 graduate of Knoxville Catholic High School and a 1975 graduate of Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, TN. He was a retired school teacher from Knox County Schools, Carter High School. He was retired from the Tennessee Army National Guard 278th. He was also a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Tennessee III Chapter. Bill was active in Republican politics and served on the old County Court 1976-1982. He was a member of East Tennessee Wood Carvers Guild. Bill was a man who believed in service to his country, community, and most importantly, his family. Preceded in death by parents, Robert A. Schaad and Jean Kelley Schaad; brothers, Robert A. Schaad, Jr., Claude J. Schaad, George A. Schaad, Charles E. Schaad. Survived by sons, Robert J. Schaad and wife Brandy, Sidney F. Schaad, Charles G. Schaad; brother, Gerald E. Schaad; sister, Mary Jean Wilson of Atlanta; grandchildren, Emma, Catherine, Claudia, Robert J. Schaad II; nieces and nephews, Etta Jean Cason of Atlanta, Tommy Wilson of Atlanta, Robert Wilson of Atlanta, Alex Walker, John Walker, Morgan Schaller, Diane Campbell. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather 11:15 AM Thursday at East TN Veteran Cemetery-John Sevier for an 11:30 AM graveside service with Father Ronald Franco CSP officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now