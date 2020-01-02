|
Rev. William Scott "Bill" Middleton Sr.
Ft. Worth, Texas - Rev. William Scott Middleton, Sr., age 89 passed away on December 31, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. Bill began preaching in 1952 as a student minister at Swan Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Centerville, TN, and was ordained on Easter Sunday, 1953.
He also served the Oak Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Henderson, TN until 1955; Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church, McMinnville, TN, 1955 - 1958; Wichita Kansas Cumberland Presbyterian Church 1958 - 1967; Saint Paul Cumberland Presbyterian Church 1967 - 1969; Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Campbellsville, KY, 1969 - 1971; Corporate Parish based in Lenoir City, TN (Lenoir City, Oak Grove and Clinchview Cumberland Presbyterian Churches) from 1971- 1975; Virtue Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Farragut, TN from 1975 - 1987; Mount Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Mohawk Cumberland Presbyterian Church 1990-1992; Hopewell Presbyterian USA, Louisville, KY 1992-2001; and Corntassel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Vonore, TN 2000-2005.
Bill attended Faith Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church 2005-2016 in Farragut, TN and assisted the pastoral staff at Saint Luke's Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth TX, from 2016-2019, and then joined his children in Texas for the last three years of his life.
Special passions of his ministry included Directing Summer Church Youth Camps; working with the Choctaw Indians in Oklahoma; merging the First and Second Cumberland Presbyterian denominations; a short-term mission trip to Columbia, South America; and being a moderator of the East Tennessee Presbytery.
He also enjoyed singing in the choir and gardening.
Bill was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Janice Tull Middleton; his parents, William Green and Iola Middleton of Hillsboro, TX; his brother, Frank Morton Middleton and his two sisters, Tennessee ("Tennie") Middleton Isbell and Ann Middleton Allen.
He is survived by daughter Mary Jo Middleton Williams and husband David of Forth Worth, TX; son, Scott Middleton and wife Lynette of Celina, TX; grandchildren Rev Mr. Jere Scott Bradshaw and wife Dorothy of Auburn, AL, Anna Lauren Bradshaw Spradling and husband Jared of Knoxville, Will Middleton and wife Hannah of Knoxville; great-grandchildren: Hannah Kaitlyn Spradling, Hudson Robert Spradling, William Cooper Bradshaw, Robert Thomas Bradshaw, Elizabeth Anne Bradshaw and four nephews.
The family will receive friends 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Faith Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 14025 US-70, Lenoir City, TN 37772, followed by a service to celebrate Bill's life at 2 p.m. The Rev Mr. Don Hubbard of Knoxville, TN and The Rev. Mr. Jere Scott Bradshaw of Auburn, Alabama, officiating.
Interment will follow in Virtue Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memphis Theological Seminary or Bethel University in McKenzie, TN.
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel is serving the Middleton family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020