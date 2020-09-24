William Scott Russell
Knoxville - Reverend William Scott Russell, Sr. departed this life on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
He was a graduate of Rule High School. Furthering his education, he graduated both Knoxville College and Knoxville Business College. In 2010, he was called by the Lord and ordained into ministry at Universal Church of Deliverance. At the time of passing, he was a member of St. John Baptist Church under the pastoral leadership of Pastor William Riddle.
Preceded in death by his mother, Betty Ann (Russell) Rodgers and sister, Barbara Ann Russell.
Left to cherish his memory: sons, Michael (Joy) Fain and William S. (Candice) Russell, Jr.; daughters, Kimberly (Willie) Strowder, Fatina (Iran) Minnifee and LaTonya Davis; 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; brother, Donald (Lisa) Russell, Sr, Gregory and Dennis (Camilla) Rodgers; sister, Denise Rodgers; special devoted niece, Consuela Russell; devoted friends, Kathy Welcome and Joyce Leaper; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.
Please contact Velencia Lowery at 865-456-4345 for information on how to make contributions to the family. Professional services provided by Patton Funeral Home 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
