1/1
William Scott Russell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Scott Russell

Knoxville - Reverend William Scott Russell, Sr. departed this life on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

He was a graduate of Rule High School. Furthering his education, he graduated both Knoxville College and Knoxville Business College. In 2010, he was called by the Lord and ordained into ministry at Universal Church of Deliverance. At the time of passing, he was a member of St. John Baptist Church under the pastoral leadership of Pastor William Riddle.

Preceded in death by his mother, Betty Ann (Russell) Rodgers and sister, Barbara Ann Russell.

Left to cherish his memory: sons, Michael (Joy) Fain and William S. (Candice) Russell, Jr.; daughters, Kimberly (Willie) Strowder, Fatina (Iran) Minnifee and LaTonya Davis; 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; brother, Donald (Lisa) Russell, Sr, Gregory and Dennis (Camilla) Rodgers; sister, Denise Rodgers; special devoted niece, Consuela Russell; devoted friends, Kathy Welcome and Joyce Leaper; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.

Please contact Velencia Lowery at 865-456-4345 for information on how to make contributions to the family. Professional services provided by Patton Funeral Home 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patton Funeral Home
265 Fair St. SE
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-4430
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved