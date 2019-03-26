|
|
William Sherman Akers
Knoxville, TN
William ("Bill") Sherman Akers, age 87, passed away Saturday morning, March 23, 2019 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center. Bill was born and raised in Morristown and lived most of his life in the Karns community with his family. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William S. Akers, Sr. and Beryl (Bible) Akers of Morristown, brother Edwin Akers and sister Linda Akers Rosenbaum. He is survived by Lesley Akers, his loving wife of 27 years, sons Mark Akers (Jill) and Scott Akers (Paige) and grandchildren Brady, Bailey, Harrison, and Gracelyn Akers. Through his wife Lesley, he also leaves step-children Michele Graf (Bob), Bill Kees, Jr. (Melody) and Andy Kees (Jamie) and step-grandchildren Haven, Dylon, Colton, Carlee, Tyler, Ashley, Rob Jr., James, Kevin and Karen. Bill also leaves a legacy of special friends including Syd Booth, Gary and "Mary Margaret" James, Eric and Jennifer Rudl, David and Jeanette Roberts, Tom and Sandy Roberts, Don and Linda Creamer and Connie Dagley. Bill attended East Tennessee State University, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in 1958. He also earned a Master's degree in 1979 from the University of Tennessee and he worked at the Y-12 Security Complex in Oak Ridge for 36 years. Bill loved his country and spent his entire professional career at the Oak Ridge plants until his retirement. Far more importantly, Bill was a committed Christian who decided to follow Jesus at an early age; as a young man, he was a deacon at his first church in Morristown, and he was a long-time member of Grace Baptist Church for over 50 years. He was active in the Senior Adult Ministries and also served others through his Sunday School class. Bill was an excellent teacher, had a passion for Gospel music and was a frequent attendee of Christian music concerts in Gatlinburg with his family and friends. Bill loved people, was a great conversationalist and was blessed with a friendly, easygoing manner; he had many friends who loved him dearly and was loyal to those he loved. He was an excellent athlete who played on the varsity tennis team at his beloved East Tennessee State University and later went on to be an accomplished coach in youth football and basketball teams in the Karns area. He also loved baseball and was an avid Braves fan. Bill enjoyed following most all UT and ETSU sports and was a huge fan and supporter of Grace Christian Academy athletics with his wife, Lesley. Bill was a vivid storyteller and an accomplished actor/performer who appeared in Barter Theater productions in his youth and later produced and directed several variety shows and stage productions. Bill's family will receive friends at Grace Baptist Church in Karns from 5 - 7 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 with the funeral service to follow at 7 PM, Pastor Darrell Wright officiating. The graveside service will be held on Friday, March 29th at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to: ETSU Advancement, PO Box 70721, Johnson City, TN 37614. Make checks payable to the "ETSU Foundation" and include on the memo line "In Memory of William S. Akers." Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019