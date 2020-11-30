Dr. William Shields
Knoxville - Dr. William Young Shields - age 86 of Knoxville passed away Sunday November 29, 2020. Bill was born in Knoxville, a graduate of Knoxville High School the year they transitioned to Fulton. He went on to graduate from the University of Tennessee and The Southern Optometry School before he served in the US Air Force stationed in Alaska. Bill returned home to join Drs Young & Shields now known as Drs Shields & Shields Optometry. He was a member and deacon of First Baptist Concord Church. Bill also was a member of the Masonic Order, Order of the Eastern Star, and International order of Rainbow for Girls and Demolay. His Optometry practice worked extensively with the Lions Club and he was a member of the East Tennessee Society of Optometry. Bill was an avid UT fan and loved the outdoors. He waterskied well into his 70's. Bill also loved traveling with his wife Edna to the beach and spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Edna Brown Shields and son in law Ron Bracey. Bill is survived by his son Dr. Charles Young Shields and his wife Brenda Stewart Shields, daughter Suzanne Shields Bracey, grandchildren Christopher Young Shields and Courtney Elizabeth Shields brother Mark Young Ivens and wife Elizabeth, nieces Rissa Pryse and Janna Ivens Reed (Adam) and many extended family, work family and friends. Due to the Pandemic a graveside service will take place Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 1:00pm with Rev. Victor Lee officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Rose Mann Heritage Facebook page. In lieu of Flowers memorials in Bill's name may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
or St. Jude's Hospital. Arrangements by Rose Mann.