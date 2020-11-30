1/1
Dr. William Shields
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. William Shields

Knoxville - Dr. William Young Shields - age 86 of Knoxville passed away Sunday November 29, 2020. Bill was born in Knoxville, a graduate of Knoxville High School the year they transitioned to Fulton. He went on to graduate from the University of Tennessee and The Southern Optometry School before he served in the US Air Force stationed in Alaska. Bill returned home to join Drs Young & Shields now known as Drs Shields & Shields Optometry. He was a member and deacon of First Baptist Concord Church. Bill also was a member of the Masonic Order, Order of the Eastern Star, and International order of Rainbow for Girls and Demolay. His Optometry practice worked extensively with the Lions Club and he was a member of the East Tennessee Society of Optometry. Bill was an avid UT fan and loved the outdoors. He waterskied well into his 70's. Bill also loved traveling with his wife Edna to the beach and spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Edna Brown Shields and son in law Ron Bracey. Bill is survived by his son Dr. Charles Young Shields and his wife Brenda Stewart Shields, daughter Suzanne Shields Bracey, grandchildren Christopher Young Shields and Courtney Elizabeth Shields brother Mark Young Ivens and wife Elizabeth, nieces Rissa Pryse and Janna Ivens Reed (Adam) and many extended family, work family and friends. Due to the Pandemic a graveside service will take place Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 1:00pm with Rev. Victor Lee officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Rose Mann Heritage Facebook page. In lieu of Flowers memorials in Bill's name may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude's Hospital. Arrangements by Rose Mann. Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved