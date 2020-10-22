1/1
William "Roscoe" Sims
William "Roscoe" Sims

Knoxville - William "Roscoe" Sims, 82, of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on Thursday October 22, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. Roscoe was a faithful and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.He attended Karns High School and then served in the United States Air Force. After the Air Force he returned to Knoxville and continued his career at Kern's Bakery until his retirement in 2001. He was an active and dedicated member at Hines Valley Baptist Church. Roscoe loved sports and was a lifelong Vols fan, but loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports most of all; he never missed a game. Roscoe leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Jo Ann; sons Alan Sims, Randy (Peggy) Sims; daughter Stachia (Thomas) Slusser; grandchildren David (Kamile) Sims, Laura Slusser, Phoenix Sims, Michael Henry III; great-granddaughter Lily-Ann Sims, and many other family members and friends. Family and friends will gather for a Graveside Service on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 PM at Berry Highland West Cemetery with Rev. Allen Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers (although appreciated) memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundations at www.parkinson.org. Special thanks to the staff and nurses at Ben Atchley State Veterans Home. Condolences may be offered online at www.BerryHighlandWest.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Berry Highland West Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
October 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathies for his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
The family of Fred Weldon and Buena Sims Mantooth.
Linda Mantooth
