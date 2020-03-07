|
William Stokes
Clinton - William "Bill" A. Stokes, age 79 of Clinton, Tennessee entered his heavenly home on March 6, 2020 after a courageous battle against Parkinson's Disease. He was born on December 13, 1940. Bill dearly loved his Lord, wife, family, children, grandchildren, and friends. Bill was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church for many years where he ministered to many as a youth leader and deacon. He worked for many years as a Service Manager for Ford. He spread joy to everyone who crossed his path, and never failed to crack a joke all the way up to his last days.
He is preceded in death by parents, Z W Stokes and Lena "Lois" Stokes; brother Norris Henry "Buddy" Stokes; sister Mary June Burris, and Brother-in-Laws Max Burris and Troy Estes.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel Stokes; brother Jerry Stokes (Dianne) of Kingston; sister Wanda Estes of Harriman; daughters Tracy Souder and Lena Scott (husband Steve) of Clinton; son Lee Stokes (Gina) of Clinton; grandchildren Eric Mathes, Morgan Smith (husband Zane), Blake Scott (Amy), Taylor Bailey (husband Christian), and Peyton Dickson (husband Jessy); great grandchildren Carson, Haley, Jackson, Lincoln, and Callie, and a host of special nieces and nephews.
Receiving of friends will be Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Holly Gamble Funeral Home with a Funeral Service to follow. Graveside will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00am at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made in his memory to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020