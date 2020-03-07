Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William Stokes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Stokes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Stokes Obituary
William Stokes

Clinton - William "Bill" A. Stokes, age 79 of Clinton, Tennessee entered his heavenly home on March 6, 2020 after a courageous battle against Parkinson's Disease. He was born on December 13, 1940. Bill dearly loved his Lord, wife, family, children, grandchildren, and friends. Bill was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church for many years where he ministered to many as a youth leader and deacon. He worked for many years as a Service Manager for Ford. He spread joy to everyone who crossed his path, and never failed to crack a joke all the way up to his last days.

He is preceded in death by parents, Z W Stokes and Lena "Lois" Stokes; brother Norris Henry "Buddy" Stokes; sister Mary June Burris, and Brother-in-Laws Max Burris and Troy Estes.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel Stokes; brother Jerry Stokes (Dianne) of Kingston; sister Wanda Estes of Harriman; daughters Tracy Souder and Lena Scott (husband Steve) of Clinton; son Lee Stokes (Gina) of Clinton; grandchildren Eric Mathes, Morgan Smith (husband Zane), Blake Scott (Amy), Taylor Bailey (husband Christian), and Peyton Dickson (husband Jessy); great grandchildren Carson, Haley, Jackson, Lincoln, and Callie, and a host of special nieces and nephews.

Receiving of friends will be Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Holly Gamble Funeral Home with a Funeral Service to follow. Graveside will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00am at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made in his memory to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -