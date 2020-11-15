William Tate "Bill" Corum
Knoxville - William Tate "Bill" Corum, age 67 of Knoxville, passed away on November 11, 2020. Born on August 31, 1953, Bill was preceded in death by parents James E. and Dorothy H. Corum, and sister Donna Lynn Corum. He was a devoted member of Outreach Baptist Church. A 1972 graduate of Fulton High School, Bill served his country in the United States Navy. He is survived by his daughter, Carmen Corum Strider (Michael); grandchildren Kayla and Jacob; great-grandchildren Jeremy and Dawson; brother Doug Corum (Tina); niece Kimberly Corum (Will); special cousin Carolyn Moore (Tim); several cousins, and his special cat buddy, Tom. Per his wishes, no public memorial service is scheduled. Family will gather for a private celebration of his life at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.sherwoodchapel.com
.