1/
William Tate "Bill" Corum
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Tate "Bill" Corum

Knoxville - William Tate "Bill" Corum, age 67 of Knoxville, passed away on November 11, 2020. Born on August 31, 1953, Bill was preceded in death by parents James E. and Dorothy H. Corum, and sister Donna Lynn Corum. He was a devoted member of Outreach Baptist Church. A 1972 graduate of Fulton High School, Bill served his country in the United States Navy. He is survived by his daughter, Carmen Corum Strider (Michael); grandchildren Kayla and Jacob; great-grandchildren Jeremy and Dawson; brother Doug Corum (Tina); niece Kimberly Corum (Will); special cousin Carolyn Moore (Tim); several cousins, and his special cat buddy, Tom. Per his wishes, no public memorial service is scheduled. Family will gather for a private celebration of his life at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.sherwoodchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
8659702955
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
Bill will be greatly missed, he was a great blessing &friend, he had great love for our church,love and prayers to his family
Terry & Brenda Tharpe
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved