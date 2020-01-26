|
William Taylor Landrum
William Taylor Landrum, passed away on January 24, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, from heart surgery complications. Bill was a graduate of McMinn Co. High School and Chattanooga State Technical College and attended the University of TN. Bill served in the U.S. Army, as a military policeman in Yuma Arizona. He was employed by Bowater Southern Corp. and retired from Tennessee State Government in Nashville after 30 yrs., of service. Past Master of the Sweetwater Masonic Lodge # 292 and a member of the Eastern Star. He had served 12 years on the Tennessee Republican State Executive Committee. Preceded in death by his parents: E.T. and Virginia Slagle Landrum, sister: Barbara Landrum Gentry, and a niece: Donn Gentry Hoover, father-in-law and mother-in-law: Carl and Mable Richesin and a sister-in-law: Francine Boyd Richesin. Survived by wife of 61 years: June Richesin Landrum, brother and sister-in-law: Robert D. and Corkey Landrum, other family members Blake and Trampus, all of Hickory, N.C. Lisa Landrum Farris of Benton, Tim and Arlissa Gentry of Riceville, Dr. Nathan Gentry and Asley Gentry of Columbia, S.C., Doug and Janice Gentry and Hannah of Athens, TN, Edward and Ellen Gentry, Mac and Lucie, of Chattanooga, TN., Anthony and Dana Gentry, of Greenville, S.C., Jacob, Jarrod, and Jordan, Thomas Gentry, of Chattanooga, TN., Kathy Vaughn, Claire and Blake of Helena, Al., Samantha Hoover Dove, of Riceville, TN., Amber Hoover Woessner, of San Diego, CA., Albert and Linda Gentry, of Riceville, Carol Harrison, Brent and Nancy Harrison, Taylor and Janna of Maryville, Lisa Harrison Prentice, Harrison and Harper, of McKinney, TX., Carl Richesin, Jr., Carl Richesin III and Joyce, all of Sweetwater, Tyler and Lindsey Richesin, of Sweetwater, Trevor and Michaela Richesin, of Imperial Beach, CA., Richard and Linnea Dirkson, Pam, Charles, and John of Atlanta, GA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. with a Masonic service at 2:00 P.M. with a celebration of life service following in Kyker's Chapel with Dr. Leonard Markham officiating. Interment to follow in the Murray's Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Sweetwater or the Murray's Chapel Baptist Church. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020