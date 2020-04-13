Services
William Thomas (Tommy) Atkins Obituary
William Thomas (Tommy) Archer

Corryton - William Thomas Archer (Tommy), age 81 of Corryton, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a stroke and brief struggle to recover. Tommy graduated from Gibbs High School, Class of 56', and worked many years at Standard Knitting Mills. After changing careers, he owned and operated Archer Construction with his son Dwayne until he retired. He was saved and baptized on May 9, 1948, becoming a member of Atkins Baptist Church. He faithfully served and loved Jesus and the church there for 72 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Stella Archer, brother Charles, sister Wanda Atkins Sweat, and niece Jenny Lynn Archer. Tommy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gladys, sons Jeff (Rhonda) and Dwayne (Ruth), grandchildren Chris (Heather), Josh (Allison), and Ben (Sarah), great-granddaughters Halli and Harper, sister Monia Sue Davis (Bob), sister-in-law Lynda Archer, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation, friends and family who desire to do so may call at their convenience at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 10 AM to 7 PM. Family and friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery on Thursday, April 16, 2020 by 10:45 AM for a 11 AM Graveside Service with Rev. A.C. Cooper, officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at Atkins Baptist Church. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to Atkins Baptist Church, 6115 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
