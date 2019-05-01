|
|
William Thomas Moore
Seymour, TN
William Thomas Moore passed away at home April 28, 2019 after a short illness. Preceded in death by parents, William Boyd Moore and Loyice Elaine Doyle Moore; brothers John Elbert Moore and David Russell Moore. He is survived by wife of 71 years Jimmie Inez Henry Moore; son Gary Thomas moore wife Virginia; grandson Derek Bates Moore, son John Lee Moore; grandson Buddy Lee Moore; great grandsons, Dustin Joseph Moore and James Erik Moore. Tommy attended Mooreland Heights School. His ancestors gave land for the school. Tommy excelled at everything he wanted to do. He took flying lessons and on August 5, 1944 he became the second youngest person in the United States to make a solo flight in an airplane. he attended Young High School and played first violin in the orchestra. Belonged to Thespian Club and was in several plays. Tommy liked all sports and was Young High's football player for two years. He helped on the 1947 Graduation yearbook and graduated that year. Tommy worked at General Electric Wholesale Co 1948, changed to Westing House Electric Co and became manager. After several years he resigned and opened and managed his own business called Morristown Electric Wholesale Co. After retirement, he moved 1987 back to Knoxville close to Moore's Ancestry place where they settled in 1806. They came from Virginia after Elizabeth Moore married Samuel Carrick, and her brother James Caswell Moore married Jennie Boyd. Tommy and Jimmie were both members of Vestal Methodist Church where he also served as a Trustee of the Church. Tommy was a member of the Sons of the Revolution and his wife Jimmie belonged to Daughters of the Revolution for 20 years. Both enjoyed doing ancestor research and working .in their flower garden. There will be a call at convenience Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy, family and friends will meet Thursday May 2, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 11 a.,m.graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 1, 2019