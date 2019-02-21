Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
William Tinsley "W.T." Pate Jr.

William Tinsley "W.T." Pate, Jr.

Jonesborough, TN

William Tinsley "W.T." Pate, Jr., age 71 of Jonesborough, TN passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 following a short battle with cancer. W.T. spent his career working for the former L&N Railroad, currently known as CSX Transportation. He was preceded in death by his sons, Matt and Josh Pate; parents, William and Beulah Pate; sisters, Rae Reynolds and Aileen Phillips; and brothers, Royal and Billy Tom Pate. His survivors include: ex-wife, Annette Cogdill Pate; son and daughter-in-law, William Tinsley "Tic" and Sharon Pate; daughter, Whitney Pate; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, C.L. and Wanda Pate; brother-in-law, JB Reynolds; and favorite boxer, Bandjit. Funeral service 7 PM Friday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Richard Pate officiating. Interment 12 PM Saturday at Cate Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019
