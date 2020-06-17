William Todd Dobbins
Knoxville - William Todd Dobbins passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 surrounded by his wife and daughter. He was 91. The son of Colonel Osteen Dobbins and Willie Mae Loveless Dobbins, he moved with his family from Ohio to Tennessee in 1931. Bill graduated from high school in Nashville, attended Peabody College, then served for the United States Army in the Korean war. During his medical school training, he met and married Martha Ann Rose, a student in the University of Tennessee College of Nursing. This was the beginning of a loving union lasting over 63 years. He graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis in 1956 and completed his pediatric residency there. After his pediatric endocrine/renal fellowship training at Baylor College of Medicine and University of Tennessee, he joined the faculty of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center's Department of Pediatrics in 1963, followed by a staff position at the Children's Hospital in Denver, Colorado from 1964-1975. In 1975 he joined the faculty of the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, retiring from the department of pediatrics in 1968. Throughout his career Bill carried a passion for teaching and for improving the health of children, particularly those who were most vulnerable. Bill enjoyed many activities both during his time in Tennessee and in Colorado, including family camping trips, boating, fishing, skiing, travel, sharing meals and good times with family and friends. He was an avid reader and enjoyed active debates and engaged discussions throughout his life. He is survived by his wife, Martha Ann Dobbins, daughter Connie Dobbins Lehman, granddaughter Grace Lehman and grandson Sam Lehman. He was preceded in death by his daughter Carolyn Jean Dobbins. Bill's family will receive friends at a memorial service and reception (with social distancing and masks) at 2 pm on Saturday, June 27th at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel at 6200 Kingston Pike. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to St. Jude's Hospital, Memphis TN or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.rosemortuary.com.
Knoxville - William Todd Dobbins passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 surrounded by his wife and daughter. He was 91. The son of Colonel Osteen Dobbins and Willie Mae Loveless Dobbins, he moved with his family from Ohio to Tennessee in 1931. Bill graduated from high school in Nashville, attended Peabody College, then served for the United States Army in the Korean war. During his medical school training, he met and married Martha Ann Rose, a student in the University of Tennessee College of Nursing. This was the beginning of a loving union lasting over 63 years. He graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis in 1956 and completed his pediatric residency there. After his pediatric endocrine/renal fellowship training at Baylor College of Medicine and University of Tennessee, he joined the faculty of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center's Department of Pediatrics in 1963, followed by a staff position at the Children's Hospital in Denver, Colorado from 1964-1975. In 1975 he joined the faculty of the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, retiring from the department of pediatrics in 1968. Throughout his career Bill carried a passion for teaching and for improving the health of children, particularly those who were most vulnerable. Bill enjoyed many activities both during his time in Tennessee and in Colorado, including family camping trips, boating, fishing, skiing, travel, sharing meals and good times with family and friends. He was an avid reader and enjoyed active debates and engaged discussions throughout his life. He is survived by his wife, Martha Ann Dobbins, daughter Connie Dobbins Lehman, granddaughter Grace Lehman and grandson Sam Lehman. He was preceded in death by his daughter Carolyn Jean Dobbins. Bill's family will receive friends at a memorial service and reception (with social distancing and masks) at 2 pm on Saturday, June 27th at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel at 6200 Kingston Pike. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to St. Jude's Hospital, Memphis TN or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.rosemortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.