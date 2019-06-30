|
|
REMEMBERING
William V. Powell, Jr.
June 29, 1930 to March 18, 2009
It's hard to believe that ten years have passed since you have left this earthly bond. To say that I miss being with you is a vast understatement. But I am grateful for the time that we spent together, especially our last day when we had a wonderful lunch. My memories of that day are a special gift, because my last conscious contact with you was a happy one where I truly felt that we were enjoying the precious time that we had with each other.
If there were one request that I could be granted, obviously it would be to have you here now. But not for me, instead for you to observe the joy on your face with you meeting your 7 great-grandsons and 1 great-granddaughter. I know they would be your soul's delight. I regret that you haven't met them as of yet, but I am prayerful that in due time you will be able to get to know them and personally share the love for your progeny.
Always thinking of you,
AV, Lula, Thandi, Sibongile, Lorato and the Powell family and friends
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019