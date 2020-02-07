|
William Vol Pease
Age 73, passed February 1, 2020 in his home. He worshiped regularly with New Hope Christian Fellowship and had prior been a long-time attendee of Christ Chapel in Knoxville TN. He was a graduate of University of Tennessee Martin. He was a dedicated volunteer tutor with Western Heights Baptist Center, and he spent time weekly with his friends playing bridge at O'Connor Senior Center, Halls Senior Center and Echo Ridge. He loved to sing, fix things, and help people. He worked for decades as an engineer and project manager across the United States. He was preceded in death by parents, Amelia J. Pease and Thomas P. Pease II, and his beloved brother Thomas P. Pease III. He is survived by his sister, Stacy Doyle; former wife Doris Pease; children Camille Minikis, Anastasia Main, William V. Pease II, David Pease; grandchildren Kathryn Main and Thomas Main. A memorial potluck luncheon will be held on Saturday, February 8 from 11am-2pm at The Middle Path of Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020