Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
865-426-2158
William W. Harmon

William W. Harmon

Jacksboro, TN

William W. Harmon passed on Sunday March 3, 2019 at Tennova Hospital North.

Loving husband of 66 years to Violet Taylor Harmon, Jacksboro, TN.

Father to Mike Harmon(Angela), Archer Harmon (Robert) and the late Cierra Harmon. Grandfather to London Yerta, Keenan Harmon, Monet Brinkman and Kala Rosenbaum. Brother to Betty Harmon Hawkins, Samuel Jack Harmon and Roy Lee Harmon, and the late Woodrow Harmon, Shirley Harmon. William is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Scott Harmon and Bessie Isabell Harmon. William was drafted into the Army in 1952 and obtained the rank of Corporal and finished his service with an honorable discharge. After leaving the Army William wanted a better opportunity and moved to Toledo Ohio and worked for Aklin Stamping Division of Tecumseh and retired in 1988. William was active in Barton Smith Masonic Lodge for 60 years and Crystal Lodge #616 F&AM and was a proud member of his local UAW. The family will receive friends on Wednesday March 6, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and Masonic Service to follow at Hatmaker Funeral Home 503 S. Main Street Rocky Top, TN 37769 with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. Interment will be held at Campbell County Memorial Garden on Thursday March 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Military Honors provided by Campbell County Honor Guard.



You may also view William's guestbook online at

www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
