William W. "Billy" Jackson



William W. "Billy" Jackson departed this life September 24, 2020 at Serene Manor Nursing Home. William was born August 16, 1933 to the late Hazel and Rabbit Jackson.



Preceded in death by parents, 2 sons, 1 daughter, and brother, Sonny Jackson.



He leaves to cherish his memory sister, Jackie Carter; brothers, Loin "Pee Wee" and Larry Eldridge; nephew, Marty Jackson, and a host of other family and friends to include the Drake and Smith families.



A private service was held.



Final arrangements by Community Funeral Home, Cleveland, TN.



Notice by Jarnigan and Son Mortuary.









