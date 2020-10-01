1/1
William W. "Billy" Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William W. "Billy" Jackson

William W. "Billy" Jackson departed this life September 24, 2020 at Serene Manor Nursing Home. William was born August 16, 1933 to the late Hazel and Rabbit Jackson.

Preceded in death by parents, 2 sons, 1 daughter, and brother, Sonny Jackson.

He leaves to cherish his memory sister, Jackie Carter; brothers, Loin "Pee Wee" and Larry Eldridge; nephew, Marty Jackson, and a host of other family and friends to include the Drake and Smith families.

A private service was held.

Final arrangements by Community Funeral Home, Cleveland, TN.

Notice by Jarnigan and Son Mortuary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved