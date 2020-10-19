William W. "Billy" Jackson
William W. "Billy" Jackson, departed this life September 24, 2020 at Serene Nursing Home.
William was born August 16, 1933 to the late Hazel and Nebbit Jackson.
Preceded in death by parents; 2 sons; 1 daughter; brother, Sonny Jackson.
He leaves to cherish his memory, sister, Jackie Carter; brothers, Loin "Pee Wee" and Larry Eldridge; nephew, Marty Jackson, and a host of other family and friends to include the Drake and Smith Families.
Graveside service will full Military Honors, 11:30a.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Veteran's Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com