William Walker Blair
Rutledge, TN
William "Bill" Walker Blair, age 72, of Rutledge, went to the big place in the sky on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 after a short battle with lung cancer. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Beatrice and Fred Blair; and brother-in-law, Jack French.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Ron) Blair-Rogers; grandchildren, Brett and Ally Rogers; sister, Doris French; nieces, Yvonne (Greg) White and Debbie Hixon; nephews, Tim (Connie) French and Joe (Connie) French; great-nieces, Caitlyn and Haley; great-nephews, Chris and Nick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Jefferson County, P.O. Box 653 Jefferson City, Tennessee 37760.
Funeral service 7:00 PM Monday, April 22, 2019 at Fielden Chapel with Rev. Dr. Joshua Felton officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Tuesday in Jefferson Memorial Gardens with military
honors provided with VFW Post 5266. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019