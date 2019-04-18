Services
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN 37820
(865) 475-3468
Resources
More Obituaries for William Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Walker Blair

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Walker Blair Obituary
William Walker Blair

Rutledge, TN

William "Bill" Walker Blair, age 72, of Rutledge, went to the big place in the sky on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 after a short battle with lung cancer. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Beatrice and Fred Blair; and brother-in-law, Jack French.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Ron) Blair-Rogers; grandchildren, Brett and Ally Rogers; sister, Doris French; nieces, Yvonne (Greg) White and Debbie Hixon; nephews, Tim (Connie) French and Joe (Connie) French; great-nieces, Caitlyn and Haley; great-nephews, Chris and Nick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Jefferson County, P.O. Box 653 Jefferson City, Tennessee 37760.

Funeral service 7:00 PM Monday, April 22, 2019 at Fielden Chapel with Rev. Dr. Joshua Felton officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Tuesday in Jefferson Memorial Gardens with military

honors provided with VFW Post 5266. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now