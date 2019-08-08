|
William Wayne Phibbs
Lenoir City - William Wayne Phibbs age 92 born January 10, 1927 in Lenoir City, TN died August 7, 2019 at his son's home in Apison, TN after a short illness. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corp. and U. S. Army serving in World War II. Wayne was retired from T. V.A. with over 35 years of service. He was a long-time member of the Lenoir City Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Vergie Rather Phibbs; sister, Anna Mae Preston; brothers, Leonard Phibbs, Eugene Phibbs, Robert Phibbs, Curtis A. Phibbs, Buddy Phibbs, and Johnny Phibbs.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Brewer Phibbs; son and daughter-in-law, Curtis Lynn Phibbs (Midge); two grandchildren; Curtis Lynn Phibbs, Jr., Christina Phibbs Vaughn (Chris); three great grandchildren, William Phibbs, Ashleigh Vaughn and Alex Vaughn; sisters, Mary Ruth Dewey (Bruce), Margaret Amos; brother: Jack Miller (Mary), J. R. Phibbs, Charles Phibbs (Rita); and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 8th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Ben Brown officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to s Project.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019