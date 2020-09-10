William Weaver
Luttrell -
William "Mitchell" Weaver - Age 77 of Luttrell, TN made heaven his home September 9, 2020. He was a huge fan of both Nascar and the Atlanta Braves. He began his career in outdoor advertising and continued in the sign business until retirement.
He is preceded in death by mother Pairlee Weaver Kutzel and son Tony Mitchell Weaver.
Leaving to honor his memory; daughter; Diane (Gerald) Smith and his special friend of 17 years, Kathy Gifford with whom he loved spending his life with. Sister; Pairlee
(Leonard) Conte. Granddaughter; "The Kid" Raley Smith. Step Grandchildren; Jared (Sondra) Smith and Josh Smith. Nieces and nephews; Leonard (Aimee) Graves; Nicholas (Ashley) Conte. Great nieces and nephews; Andrew, Travis, Caden and Coryn. Special friends; Rocky (Irel) Armstrong and their children Ethan, Elena and Shaun. And many special cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services to follow. Reverend Gary Beeler and Reverend Tim Day officiating. Interment to follow at Union Primitive Cemetery.
