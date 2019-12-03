Services
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
View Map
Interment
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
William "Bill" Williams Iii Obituary
William "Bill" Williams III

Oak Ridge - William E. (Bill) Williams III, Oak Ridge High graduate, Red Cross Volunteer

73, passed away December 1, 2019. He was born April 28, 1946 in Stamford, CT to the late William E. Williams, Jr. and Donna Stickley Williams. He was a 1964 graduate of Oak Ridge High School where he was on the bowling and tennis teams. He spent summers as a lifeguard and swim coach at the Oak Ridge municipal pool. He worked for the City of Oak Ridge, and the Y-12 plant. He was a past president of the Oak Ridge Jaycees. He graduated from UTK in 1974 with a B.S. degree and moved to Rochester, NY, where he worked for Lawyer's Cooperative Publishing Co. in Industrial Relations. He moved back to Oak Ridge in 1978 to work for Sprague Electric in Clinton, TN. In 1989 he went to work at Guncraft Sports as VP and General Manager. His early interest in CB radio led to get his Ham Radio license (KC4GW). He also enjoyed target shooting.

In 2005 after Hurricane Katrina, Wilma and Rita disasters, Bill volunteered with the American Red Cross. He had many assignments around the country as well as here in East Tennessee. He will be remembered for his keen sense of humor. He cared very much about reconnecting with classmates and friends, so you could usually find him on Facebook.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by son Jason Williams and sister Shelley Williams. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Betty Wiest Williams, 3 sons, William Merritt of Oak Ridge; Tony (Dorothy) of Enid, OK; Patrick (Janet) of Groton, CT; brother Michael (Daphne) of Knoxville; 5 grandchildren, Liam Williams, 10, of Oak Ridge; Maria Williams, 20, of Enid, OK; TamTam Williams, 19, of Conroe, TX; Patrick Josh (PJ) Williams, 7, and Krystine Williams, 3, of Groton, CT; cousin Ginger Gillum of Crystal Beach, FL; and 9 nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Weatherford Mortuary on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 with service to follow at 7:00 pm by The Reverend Bob Cantrell. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Friday morning at 10:00 am.

Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the new Oak Ridge History Museum, P. O. Box 5825, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
