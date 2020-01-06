Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Knoxville - William H. "Bill" Wilson, 79, of Knoxville, born January 22, 1940, died January 4, 2020. Mr. Wilson was a Veteran of the United States Army, a 1961 graduate of Bearden High School, longtime bowler at Fountain Lanes, and member of the East Tennessee Friends of the NRA Committee. He was a long time employee of Pepsi Bottling Company, Kays Ice Cream, and Linen Service of Tennessee.

Preceded in death by parents William R. Wilson and Mary Wilson Orbke. Survived by his son Michael Wilson and brother-in-law Raymond Beeler. Bill also leaves behind his friends Harry Ayles, Doris Beck, Carol Barber, Denise Satterfield, The Sharp Family, The Finchum Family, and The Clapp Family.

Mr. Wilson was a Charter Member of Glen Oak Baptist Church, longtime attendee of Dutch Valley Baptist Church, and a member of Anchor Holds Baptist Church.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Anchor Holds Baptist Church, 4601 Old Broadway, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37918 and East Tennessee Friends of the NRA PO Box 12488, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37912.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919, with a funeral service to follow at 7pm. Family and friends will meet Friday, January 10, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial at 12:45pm for a 1pm interment service. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
