William Wormsley
Knoxville - William Frank Wormsley of Knoxville passed away Thursday May 21, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He retired as a Supervisor from Martin Marietta Energy Systems after 38 years of service. He was also a long time employee as a funeral director and embalmer with Mynatt Funeral Home. He was a member and Deacon of Graveston Baptist Church and member of the Gibbs Ruritan Club. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Knoxville-Orient of Tennessee. He was graduate of John A. Gupton School of Mortuary Science and a member of the John A. Gupton Alumni Association and a veteran of the United States Army. He loved his family dearly and was a friend to everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Ida Wormsley and his Father and Mother-in-Law, Mr. and Mrs. Narvel Bridges. Sisters Margaret Wormsley and Pauline Wormsley, Anna May Smiddy, Emma Lee Price, and Mary Ruth Whitus and brother John Morgan Wormsley.
He is survived by his devoted and beloved wife Evelyn Bridges Wormsley of Knoxville, son and daughter-in-law Jay and Amy Wormsley of Knoxville and granddaughter Meredith Wormsley of Knoxville. Brother Don Wormsley of Caryville, TN, sisters Betty Longmire of Knoxville and Katie Locke of Baltimore, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will meet 10:15am Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel to leave in procession for an 11:00am graveside service at Lynnhurst Cemetery, Rev. Edd Templeton officiating. Pallbearers will be the staff of Mynatt Funeral Home Inc. Family and friends may call at their convenience on Sunday May 24, 2020, from 10:00am to 5:00pm and Monday May 25, 2020 from 10:00am to 5:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 or Graveston Baptist Church at 8319 Clapps Chapel Rd, Corryton TN 37721.
