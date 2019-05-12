|
|
Willie "Bill" Burris
Loudon, TN
Willie A. Burris, Jr. (Bill) age 49 of Loudon, passed away suddenly Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Bill was a graduate of Sweetwater High School. Following graduation, he joined the 278th Army National Guard. While in the guard, Bill served two tours of duty in Iraq and as a border patrolman in Arizona. He retired from the Army as a Disabled Veteran after 27 years of service. Bill was always happy. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, Bill especially loved being with his grandson, Levi. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Sarah Ann (Wells) Burris, Sr., close friend who was like a brother, Rob Schubert. Survivors include his devoted daughters, Kailee Burris and Jessica Burris; grandson, Levi Burris; brothers, Dwayne and Michael Burris; sisters and brother-in-law, Tammy Goodman and Wanda Gail and Mark Martin; sister-in-law, Penny Burris; several nieces and nephews.
Services to honor Bill will be held 7 PM Monday, May 13th in the McGill Click Chapel with Jeff Powell officiating. Interment 2 PM Tuesday in the East Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Bill may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Monday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 12, 2019