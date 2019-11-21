|
|
Willie Carlton "Brother" Arnold Jr., age 60, entered his eternal resting place, peacefully at his home, Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Preceded in death by father; Willie Arnold Sr.; mother, Emma Arnold, and brother, Robert Arnold.
Survivors, devoted daughter; Shatoya Arnold (Robert), Charlotte, NC; loving son, Reginald (Traci) Arnold, Knoxville, TN; sister, Tanya Arnold, Knoxville, TN;11 grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Family will receive friends, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Monday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 6:30 p.m., Elder Paulette Pace, Officiating.
Interment 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will assemble at 4108 Sandpoint Dr., 37914.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY. www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019