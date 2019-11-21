Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Willie Carlton "Brother" Arnold Jr.

Willie Carlton "Brother" Arnold Jr. Obituary
Willie Carlton "Brother" Arnold Jr., age 60, entered his eternal resting place, peacefully at his home, Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Preceded in death by father; Willie Arnold Sr.; mother, Emma Arnold, and brother, Robert Arnold.

Survivors, devoted daughter; Shatoya Arnold (Robert), Charlotte, NC; loving son, Reginald (Traci) Arnold, Knoxville, TN; sister, Tanya Arnold, Knoxville, TN;11 grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Family will receive friends, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Monday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 6:30 p.m., Elder Paulette Pace, Officiating.

Interment 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will assemble at 4108 Sandpoint Dr., 37914.

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -