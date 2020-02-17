Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Cobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Cobb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Cobb Obituary
Willie Cobb

Knoxville - Willie Cobb - age 87 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Member of Wooddale Free Will Baptist Church. Willie retired from TRW. She was preceded in death by parents, Ginny and Allen Nicholson; Charles Cobb; husband, Bill "Cubby" Cobb; son; and many sisters and a brother. She leaves behind son, Spencer (Lisa) Cobb; daughter, Robin (Ron) Watkins; grandson, Clay Cobb; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Janet and Lexia Upton for their Help in caring for her during this illness. Many thanks also to Amedisys for the care given to her in these final days. Burial will be private. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -