|
|
Willie Cobb
Knoxville - Willie Cobb - age 87 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Member of Wooddale Free Will Baptist Church. Willie retired from TRW. She was preceded in death by parents, Ginny and Allen Nicholson; Charles Cobb; husband, Bill "Cubby" Cobb; son; and many sisters and a brother. She leaves behind son, Spencer (Lisa) Cobb; daughter, Robin (Ron) Watkins; grandson, Clay Cobb; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Janet and Lexia Upton for their Help in caring for her during this illness. Many thanks also to Amedisys for the care given to her in these final days. Burial will be private. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020