Knoxville - Willie Dale Jones departed this life on Friday January 10, 2020 at the age of 85 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born in Pine Knot, Kentucky on July 25, 1934. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Knoxville, and a retired civil earthquake design engineer. He also served as a former captain and navigator in the U.S. Air Force First Strategic Air Command. Preceded in death by his parents George Dewey and Crecy Jones of McCreary County, Kentucky, brothers Howard, James, Carl, Roland, sister Juanita Griffing, brother-in-laws William Griffing, Howard Nettles, and sister-in-laws Zid Jones, Anita Jones. He is survived by sisters Geneva, Genevieve Nettles, brothers Paul, Ralph, sister-in-laws Cordelia Jones, Carol Jones, Janet Jones, children Stephanie (Brad) Patton of Knoxville, Edwin (Gita) Jones of Knoxville, Gwendolyn (Jamie) Maddox of Reliance, Tennessee, grandchildren Christopher Patton, Jonathan Jones, Elizabeth Jones, Lindsey Hyde, Trevor Hyde, and Tiffany Maddox, and great grandchildren Jordan Damon Hyde and Carey Lee Ivey. The family will receive friends 1 - 2 p.m. on Tuesday January 14, 2020 followed by a chapel service at 2 p.m. and interment at 3 p.m. all at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
