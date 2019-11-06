Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
1939 - 2019
Willie E. Conner Obituary
Willie E. Conner

Knoxville - Willie E. Conner passed away November 5, 2019 surrounded by his family; born to Tolbert and Fannie Lee Conner, April 7, 1939 in Aliceville. Alabama.

Educated at Summerville High School in Aliceville, Alabama.

Willie was employed at Continental Can Company in Windsor Lock, CT for 30 years. He retired and relocated to Knoxville, TN with his family in 2002,

He enjoyed his retirement years watching his favorite football team, The University of Alabama, "Roll Tide," and hanging out with his family.

Preceded in death by siblings, Isaac and Tolbert Conner, and Bertha Morgan.

He leaves to cherish his memories, sisters, Beatrice Shield, Vera C. Little, Clara Ford, all of Tennessee, and Evelyn (Walter) Garner, Connecticut; brother, Sam Conner (TN), a host of nieces and nephews to include, Theresa Bragg (TN), Albert Ford Jr. (CT), Jeffrey Ford (TN), Tanya Little (TN), Elliot Garner (CT), Timothy Garner (TN), Dewayne Bragg (TN), and King Westberry III "King Fish,"devoted step daughter, Deena Mosley, Connecticut, and a host of other family and friends whom all called him "Uncle Willie."

Funeral service, 3:00 p.m., Saturday, at Jarnigan's Chapel. Rev. Johnnie Cannon officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
