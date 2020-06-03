Willie James Banks Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie James Banks Sr.

Knoxville - Willie James Banks Sr. 94, Knoxville passed away at home Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Retired from TVA

A faithful member of First A.M. E. Zion Church

Preceded in death by wife Edith Bernice Henderson Banks they were married over 70 years.

Survived by children, Linda (Garfield) Morris, Willie (devoted daughter-in-law, Delores) Banks Jr., Patricia Birdsong, Nashville, TN, Deborah (Joel) Hicks, and Teresa' (Marvin) Wagoner. 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Black, Frances Davis and God-daughter, Flossie Sonneland, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; devoted caregiver, Shirley Smith and others.

Open visitation, 10:00- 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, the family will receive friends, 6:00-7:00 p.m., at Jarnigan's Chapel

Interment Sherwood Memorial Gardens

Funeral service, 1:00 p.m., Thursday at Jarnigan's Chapel.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved