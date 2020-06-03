Willie James Banks Sr.
Knoxville - Willie James Banks Sr. 94, Knoxville passed away at home Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Retired from TVA
A faithful member of First A.M. E. Zion Church
Preceded in death by wife Edith Bernice Henderson Banks they were married over 70 years.
Survived by children, Linda (Garfield) Morris, Willie (devoted daughter-in-law, Delores) Banks Jr., Patricia Birdsong, Nashville, TN, Deborah (Joel) Hicks, and Teresa' (Marvin) Wagoner. 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Black, Frances Davis and God-daughter, Flossie Sonneland, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; devoted caregiver, Shirley Smith and others.
Open visitation, 10:00- 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, the family will receive friends, 6:00-7:00 p.m., at Jarnigan's Chapel
Interment Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Funeral service, 1:00 p.m., Thursday at Jarnigan's Chapel.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.