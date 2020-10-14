1/1
Willie Jean Weatherly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Jean Weatherly

Knoxville - Willie Jean Weatherly, age 74 of Knoxville passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. She has gone to be with the Lord and will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by her husband, L. G. Fairbanks; mother and father, Alma (Robinette) and William Perkins Weatherly; brothers, Frank, Pat and John Michael Weatherly; great-grandson, Elijah Ryan Stephens. Survived by her sons, Glenn Stephens (Joyce), J. P. Stephens (Rhonda) and Billy Stephens (Cassandra); daughter, Tammie Stephens Hatcher; grandchildren: Brad, Micaela, Bailee, Tyler, Ryan, Whitnee and Michael; great-grandchildren, Haley (whom she helped raise), Everly, and so many more. Please forgive us for not naming all of them. The family would like to express a special thanks to all those who have helped her through this journey with cancer. Bobby Robinson for cleaning her home the way she wanted, Tammy Lamons, Heather Taylor, Gene Dixon and Eric Cannon for helping out whenever needed. She loved you all. At Willie Jean's request, she will be cremated with no services. The family will make arrangements for a special ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or flower in her memory. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved