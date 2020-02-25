|
Willie "David" Johnson was born on July 12, 1968 to Patricia Branner Johnson and Willie J. Johnson. He departed this life on February 20, 2020 at his home.
David was a star basketball and football player at Jefferson County High School.
He enlisted in the United States Army in 1987, where he received the Commanding General's award for military excellence. He also received the Army Service ribbon/sharpshooter marksmanship badge-rifle.
Preceded in death by his wife, Carol Johnson; grandparents, Charles Branner Sr., Eugene and Willie Mae Johnson; sister, Cleo Johnson Gray and uncle, Roy Branner.
He leaves to mourn his passing mother, Patricia B. Allen; father, Willie J. (Freda) Johnson; sisters, Katherine (Kevin) Wilson and Janeall Johnson; brothers, Michael and Marcus (Kimeka) Johnson; grandmother, Frances Branner; aunts, Clara Byrd, Beatrice Sturghill and Margaret Jones; special aunts, Sarah Edwards and Nannie Moore; uncles, Charles (Wilma) Branner Jr., Billy (Donna Sue) Branner, William and Richard Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friday, February 28, 2020, the family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with funeral service to follow at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1807 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Leroy Franklin, Pastor and Reverend Mitchelyn Thompson, Eulogist, Interment will immediately follow at East TN Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Highway, where military honors and a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the funeral. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020