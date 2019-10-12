|
Willie Mae Bandy
LOUDON - Willie Mae Estes Bandy- age 95 of Loudon, went home to be with the Lord Friday morning, October 11, 2019 at her home. She was a member of East Hills Baptist Church in Loudon. Willie Mae was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.
Willie Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bandy; daughter, Wanda Edwards and son, Boyd Wayne Bandy and daughter-in-law, Vontella Bandy; parents, Felix Arthur Estes and Nancy Jane Rynes Estes, along with all of her brothers and sisters.
Survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Fred and Kelly Bandy, Rick and Vicki Bandy, Tony and Linda Bandy, Dean and Linda Bandy; Ron Sitzlar and Gaye Sitzlar; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Cleda Bandy; son-in-law, Eddie Edwards; many nieces and nephews, including special nieces, Jean and Joan.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 14th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Dean Bandy and Rev. Tony Bandy officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Tuesday morning and proceed to Pine Grove Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jeremy Sexton officiating. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019