Willie Mae GriffinMrs. Willie Mae Griffin departed this life, Monday, September 7, 2020, at her home.Member of Mount Olive Baptist Church.Retired from U. T. Housekeeping.She leaves to cherish her memories, children, Rodgerick (Natasha and Tamela Griffin; Cebra Griffin, both of Knoxville, TN; Chelita (Morris) Edwards of Madison, GA.She leaves sisters, Inez (Will) Williams, Madison, GA; Alfreda Howell, Knoxville TN; brothers, Wade Waller and Manley (Sallie) Waller of Eatonton GA.; Donnas (Vereda) Waller, Knoxville TN; nine grand, twelve great grands, and one great great grandchild.Body may be viewed after 2:00 p.m., Thursday September 10, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel.Family will receive friends, 2:00-3:00 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 3:00 p.m., Rev. Jessie Williams, Officiating.Graveside service, 1:00 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020,at New Enon Baptist Church Cemetery, 2410 Godfrey Road, Madison, Georgia.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY