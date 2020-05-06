|
|
Willie Mae Lane
Kodak - Willie Mae Lane of Kodak, age 77, born January 5, 1943, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Autry Lane, mother Wilma Reed, and father Raymond Worth. Willie is survived by her son Melvin Gene Lane and his wife Lora Lane, daughters: Kim Wells and Autumn Taylor and her husband Doug Taylor; brothers: Carl Worth and his wife Charlotte Worth, and Ronnie Reed and his wife Pat Reed; 8 grandchildren: Jimmy, Candace, Desiree, Amber, Aaron, Macey, J. Brandon, and Alyx; 16 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at their convenience Friday, May 8, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm. She will be laid to rest at Lynnhurst Cemetery next to her husband in a private graveside service with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Willie was loved and adored by all, she will be greatly missed and life will not be the same without her. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 6 to May 7, 2020