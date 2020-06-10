Willie Marshall "Mash" Martin
1950 - 2020
Willie Marshall "Mash" Martin

Knoxville - On Monday, June 8, 2020, Willie Marshall "Mash" Martin, passed away at age 69.

Willie was born, October 21, 1950 in Knoxville, TN to Wesley and Elizabeth Martin.

Preceded in death by parents, Wesley and Elizabeth Martin; siblings, Delores Martin, David Martin and Jacqueline Martin White; nephews, and nieces, Sonja Archie, Robert Martin, Keleesha Whiteside, David "Super Dave" Martin.

Survived by sisters, Gladys Martin, Clarice Martin Whiteside, Gwendolyn Martin Archie, and Mary Martin and a host of nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces.

Open visitation, 11:00a.m.-8:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020; Funeral service,

2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary, Pastor Dave McCarol, Officiating.

Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
11:00 - 08:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
JUN
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
