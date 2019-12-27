|
|
Willie Merle Shaw
Madisonville - SHAW, WILLIE MERLE, age 91, of Madisonville, passed away Friday morning, December 27, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking and traveling. Survivors include husband of 61 years, Billy Shaw; Daughter and sons-in-law, Katrina and Allen Blalock, of Louisville, TN, Regina Merle and George Carp, of Charlotte, NC;
Grandchildren, Shannon and Chris Bailey, Alyssa and Billy Sawyer, Miranda and Tyler Hagler, Marisa Carp, Mariah Carp, Macy Carp; Great-grandchildren, Mikayahu, Makayla, Adrionna, Soren, Trey and Lacey. Funeral 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Don Rockholt officiating. The interment will be private. The family will receive friends 12:30-2:00 p.m. Sunday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019