Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Merle Shaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Merle Shaw Obituary
Willie Merle Shaw

Madisonville - SHAW, WILLIE MERLE, age 91, of Madisonville, passed away Friday morning, December 27, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking and traveling. Survivors include husband of 61 years, Billy Shaw; Daughter and sons-in-law, Katrina and Allen Blalock, of Louisville, TN, Regina Merle and George Carp, of Charlotte, NC;

Grandchildren, Shannon and Chris Bailey, Alyssa and Billy Sawyer, Miranda and Tyler Hagler, Marisa Carp, Mariah Carp, Macy Carp; Great-grandchildren, Mikayahu, Makayla, Adrionna, Soren, Trey and Lacey. Funeral 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Don Rockholt officiating. The interment will be private. The family will receive friends 12:30-2:00 p.m. Sunday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -